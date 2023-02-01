BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot while inside of a vehicle in a Burger King parking lot Tuesday night.
Police responded to the 300 block of Amherst Street just before 11 p.m.
The 30-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC, where he’s listed as being in stable condition. Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line — (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.