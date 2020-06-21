Man shot in leg on Langmeyer Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot in the leg on Langmeyer Ave. Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the scene on the first block of the street around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to ECMC by ambulance after suffering injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.