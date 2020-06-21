Live Now
Man shot in leg on Langmeyer Avenue

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot in the leg on Langmeyer Ave. Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the scene on the first block of the street around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to ECMC by ambulance after suffering injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

