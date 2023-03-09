BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot multiple times before coming to Mercy Hospital and later being transferred to ECMC.

The victim, whose name was not released, arrived at the hospital in a civilian vehicle Wednesday night around 8 p.m. As of Thursday afternoon, he’s in stable condition.

One thing detectives have not yet figured out is where the shooting happened. They’re looking to learn more.

Tips can be anonymously reported to the Buffalo Police Department by calling or texting (716) 847-2255.