Man shot multiple times near Gatchell and Broadway in Buffalo

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday night, a man was hospitalized after being shot near Gatchell St. and Broadway.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC after being struck by gunfire multiple times.

It’s not clear what condition the man is in, and it’s not known if police have any suspects.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

