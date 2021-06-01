Man shot multiple times on Swinburne Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday night, a man was seriously injured in a shooting on Swinburne St. in Buffalo.

Buffalo police say that shortly before 11:30 p.m., the victim was shot multiple times. He was then taken to ECMC by ambulance.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

