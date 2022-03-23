BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was shot in the leg near the Central Park Grill in Buffalo Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 5:30 p.m. at Main Street and Fairfield Avenue.

After the shooting, the victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in a non-emergency vehicle. It’s not clear what condition he’s in, but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.