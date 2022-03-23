BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was shot in the leg near the Central Park Grill in Buffalo Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at 5:30 p.m. at Main Street and Fairfield Avenue.
After the shooting, the victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in a non-emergency vehicle. It’s not clear what condition he’s in, but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Latest Posts
- Man shot near Central Park Grill
- Top-ranked Barty retires at 25, goes out on her own terms
- Harrison Phillips hosts bittersweet Playmakers event at B-F-L-O center
- Bonaventure advances to NIT semifinals, beats Virginia 52-51
- Police shooting victim charged as suspect, arraigned while in custody at ECMC
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.