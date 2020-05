BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s West Side.

Official’s say around 3 P.M.Saturday, a man in his late 20s was shot in the arm on the 400 block of Normal Avenue.

He was transported to Erie County Medical Center with non- life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police’s Confidential Tip Line at 716-847-2255.