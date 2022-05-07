BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have reported a 27-year-old man is in critical condition at ECMC after being shot on E. Delavan Avenue Friday night.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Newburgh Avenue, and remains under investigation. Detectives said the man was taken to ECMC by ambulance following the shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.