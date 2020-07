BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Buffalo police say a man was shot in the arm.

It happened on the first block of Ericson Ave.

The man’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.