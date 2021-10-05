Man shot on Laird Avenue; body seen in area of shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday afternoon, one man was shot on Laird Avenue in Buffalo.

Police tell News 4 that the victim’s injuries appear serious in nature. It has not been determined if this is connected, but a News 4 photographer saw a body at the scene.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 1:10 p.m. on the street’s 200 block. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.