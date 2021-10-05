Man shot on Laird Avenue; body seen in area of shooting

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday afternoon, one man was shot on Laird Avenue in Buffalo.

Police tell News 4 that the victim’s injuries appear serious in nature. It has not been determined if this is connected, but a News 4 photographer saw a body at the scene.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 1:10 p.m. on the street’s 200 block. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now