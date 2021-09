BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police tell News 4 they are investigating an overnight shooting in the 200 block of Niagara Street.

They say a 27-year-old Buffalo man arrived in a “civilian vehicle” at Oishei Children’s Hospital just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday after being shot.

Police say they believe this shooting is targeted and is out of the hospital.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.