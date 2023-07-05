BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured, according to a city spokesperson.
At approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the first block of Progressive Avenue where, they say, a victim had been struck by gunfire during “some type of domestic dispute.”
The victim, a 26-year-old Buffalo man was transported to ECMC for treatment, where he is listed in stable condition.
According to police, the dispute involved individuals known to each other.
Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.