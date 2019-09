BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo police say they responded to the call of an irrational man making threats this afternoon.

A 46-year-old man barricaded himself inside his home on Heward Avenue near Tonawanda Street and was armed with a sharp object.

Police took the man into custody around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and took him to ECMC for evaluation, according to officials.

BPD SWAT and Crisis Management Team assisted at the scene.