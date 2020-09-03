Man taken to ECMC after early morning shooting on Kilhoffer Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least one person was struck by gunfire early Thursday morning on Kilhoffer St., Buffalo police say.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting there just before 2:45 a.m. The man who was shot was taken ECMC after suffering apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Police are trying to figure out if a second person was grazed by gunfire.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

