Man taken to ECMC after early morning shooting on Kilhoffer Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least one person was struck by gunfire early Thursday morning on Kilhoffer St., Buffalo police say.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting there just before 2:45 a.m. The man who was shot was taken ECMC after suffering apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Police are trying to figure out if a second person was grazed by gunfire.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.