BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was shot in the leg on the first block of Mills Street, Buffalo police tell News 4.
They say the shooting happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC, where he’s in stable condition, as of Thursday morning.
Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.