BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was shot in the leg on the first block of Mills Street, Buffalo police tell News 4.

They say the shooting happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC, where he’s in stable condition, as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

