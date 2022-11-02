BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was taken to ECMC after being shot on Northland Avenue early Wednesday morning.

It happened on the street’s 900 block just before 12:30 a.m. and the victim’s injuries “appear serious in nature,” according to officials.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.