Man taken to ECMC after shooting on Schreck Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Monday morning, a 23-year-old man was shot on Schreck Avenue in Buffalo.

Police responded to the first block of the street just after 1:30 a.m.

The victim, whose injuries appeared to be serious, was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

