Man taken to ECMC after shooting on W. Tupper Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating another shooting that happened on Monday night.

Police say this incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. on the 200 block of W. Tupper St.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to ECMC, where he’s in stable condition.

The shooting appears to have been targeted, and anyone with information on it can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

