Man taken to ECMC after shooting on Winslow Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot on Winslow Avenue near Kehr Street on Tuesday night.
The 29-year-old victim, who was listed as a Buffalo resident, was taken to ECMC. He’s in critical condition.
According to police, the shooting appears to have been targeted in nature.
Anyone with information that could help investigators can call the Buffalo Police Department’s tip line at (716) 847-2255.
