BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in prison after crashing into the McKinley Monument, killing his passenger.

The incident happened on Thanksgiving 2020. That morning, 41-year-old Paul Tolbert, III, was quickly driving south on Delaware Avenue when he crashed into the monument at Niagara Square.

At the time, prosecutors say he was under the influence of fentanyl and cocaine. He had a small bag of the former in his possession.

Tolbert was injured, but his 34-year-old passenger, Buffalo resident Angel Marie Cobb, was killed.

Last month, he was found guilty of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and criminal possession of a controlled substance.