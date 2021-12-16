Man who earned doctorate from UB named acting director of National Institutes of Health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who earned his Ph.D. from the University at Buffalo (UB) will soon become the acting director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that Dr. Lawrence Tabak, who currently serves as the principal deputy director of the NIH, will take the lead later this month.

This news comes after Dr. Francis Collins announced that he would be leaving the post. That announcement was made this past October.

“Dr. Tabak has a deep grasp of the most pressing scientific issues confronting our nation, he has earned respect across NIH as a thoughtful and strategic manager and is committed to building a healthier and more equitable America,” Becerra says.

Collins’ final day as NIH Director will be December 19. Tabak will take over the day after.

Tabak joined the NIH as acting principal deputy director in 2009, later becoming the principal deputy director and deputy ethics counselor in 2010. From 2000 to 2010, he was the director of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research.