BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in Erie County Court, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Quinton Turner, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. On Jan. 5, 2020, around 5 a.m., Turner stabbed the victim, Ronald Green, 29, multiple times inside a corner store on East Ferry Street, near Jefferson Avenue, the DA’s office said. Turner and Green reportedly knew each other and that the stabbing followed a dispute over money related to damage to a vehicle.

Green died a short distance from the scene.

Turner then fled to Charlotte, N.C., where he was arrested on Jan. 31, 2020 and extradited back to Western New York for prosecution. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 23 and he continues to be held without bail.