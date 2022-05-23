BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who fled to North Carolina after fatally stabbing a man in Buffalo was sentenced to 21 years in prison for manslaughter, according to the Erie County district attorney’s office.

Quinton Turner, 30, pled guilty to manslaughter on April 18 after he fatally stabbed Ronald Green, 29, on Jan. 5, 2020 multiple times inside a corner store on E. Ferry Street, near Jefferson Avenue, per the DA’s office.

The DA’s office repoted Turner and Green were in an argument over money related to vehicle damage. Turner left Buffalo and was arrested in Charlotte on Jan. 31, 2022.

The DA’s office also said Turner will have five years of post-release supervision after his 21-year prison sentence.