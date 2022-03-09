BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who’s currently serving 64 years to life in prison for killing a woman and her grandchild has admitted to another fatal shooting that happened more than a year earlier.

Kenyatta Austin, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Luis Flores. In March 2017, Flores was shot on E. Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue, dying a short time later.

In July of the following year, Austin killed Yvette Johnson, 54, and her 17-month-old grandson Kyrie Johnson. It happened outside a home on Grape Street.

Two other people were shot during that incident, but they lived.

For the killing of Flores, Austin could be sentenced to 25 years in prison. He’ll be back in court on May 9.