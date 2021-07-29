Man who sold more than 100 illegal guns to spend more than two decades in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend just under 22 years in prison after being convicted of gun trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Titus Thompson, Jr. sold more than 100 illegal firearms before being arrested in May 2018.

“Not only did this defendant illegally obtain guns, but he also served as an accomplice to all of those who used the illegal guns he provided to commit crimes,” U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says. “As such, he deserves every second of the lengthy sentence imposed by Chief Judge Wolford.”

A co-defendant, Deonte Cooper, was sentenced to five years behind bars.