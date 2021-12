BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities say a man walked into Jim’s Steakout at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street Friday night looking for help after a shooting.

Parts of the intersection were blocked off, including the entrances to Jim’s Steakout and Towne Restaurant. The man was taken to ECMC and is in non-life-threatening condition.

Police are trying to determine the location of the shooting, but said it did not happen inside Jim’s Steakout.