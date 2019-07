BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who started a rash of fires in the Elmwood Village has admitted to his crimes.

Nathan Wasyl, a 20-year-old Buffalo resident, appeared in Erie County Court, where he pleaded guilty to arson, burglary, and attempted burglary.

The fires, which took place early in the morning on April 9, were started on Cleveland Ave., Highland Ave., Elmwood Ave. and Penhurst Pl.

Wasyl will be sentenced on October 28.