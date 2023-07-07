BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Buffalo man was indicted on several charges, including attempted murder, stemming from an incident where a police officer was dragged by a stolen vehicle.

On the night of May 29, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Dareious Akbar was stopped by police after allegedly running a red light at Sheridan and Sheridan-Parkside Drive in the Town of Tonawanda.

During this stop, they say Akbar dragged a police officer while behind the wheel of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from East Aurora earlier in the day. It was a 2019 Kia Sportage.

The officer, identified as David Piatek, suffered serious injuries, including a head injury. He continues to recover.

Akbar, who’s being held in custody without bail, faces the following charges:

  • attempted murder
  • aggravated assault upon a police officer
  • assault
  • assault upon a police officer
  • criminal possession of stolen property
  • unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

In addition to Thursday’s court appearance on this matter, Akbar had been scheduled for sentencing in a separate case, too, but that was adjourned.

He’s due back in court for a pre-trial conference on July 21. If convicted of the highest charges, Akbar could receive up to 25 years in prison.

