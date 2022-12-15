BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man with no permanent address has admitted to a series of bank robberies in South Buffalo, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

During the morning, officials say Donald Thie, 60, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree robbery after a series of incidents occurred in just over a month’s time.

The District Attorney’s office says the first robbery was nearly a year ago, December 20. That morning, they say Thie forcibly took roughly $1,300 in cash from a Seneca Street bank after passing a note to a teller in which he allegedly threatened the use of a “dangerous instrument.”

“The defendant also gestured as if he was in possession of a weapon,” the DA’s office said.

One week later, they say he did it again, passing a threatening note to a teller at the same Seneca Street bank and taking approximately $1,000 in cash.

About a month after this, officials say Thie robbed a bank on Dorrance Avenue, taking $1,700 after verbally telling a bank teller to give him the money.

When Thie is sentenced on February 1, he could spend up to 21 years in prison. Currently, he’s being held without bail.