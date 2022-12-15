BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man with no permanent address has admitted to a series of bank robberies in South Buffalo, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.
During the morning, officials say Donald Thie, 60, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree robbery after a series of incidents occurred in just over a month’s time.
The District Attorney’s office says the first robbery was nearly a year ago, December 20. That morning, they say Thie forcibly took roughly $1,300 in cash from a Seneca Street bank after passing a note to a teller in which he allegedly threatened the use of a “dangerous instrument.”
“The defendant also gestured as if he was in possession of a weapon,” the DA’s office said.
One week later, they say he did it again, passing a threatening note to a teller at the same Seneca Street bank and taking approximately $1,000 in cash.
About a month after this, officials say Thie robbed a bank on Dorrance Avenue, taking $1,700 after verbally telling a bank teller to give him the money.
When Thie is sentenced on February 1, he could spend up to 21 years in prison. Currently, he’s being held without bail.
Latest Posts
- Democrats mull alternative to South Carolina amid divisions over first-in-nation primary
- Report shows NYS hospitals in “critical condition”
- Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
- National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
- Democrats unveil legislation outlining plan for right to fertility treatments
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.