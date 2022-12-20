BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is looking at up to 25 years in prison if he’s convicted of manslaughter.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Daiquan Busby, 20, assaulted a 25-year-old Buffalo man on Rodney Street this past Saturday night.

The victim was taken to ECMC, where he died due to head injuries, the DA’s office says.

Busby, who’s been charged with first-degree manslaughter, is scheduled to be back in court on December 27. Currently, he’s being held without bail.