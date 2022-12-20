BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is looking at up to 25 years in prison if he’s convicted of manslaughter.
The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Daiquan Busby, 20, assaulted a 25-year-old Buffalo man on Rodney Street this past Saturday night.
The victim was taken to ECMC, where he died due to head injuries, the DA’s office says.
Busby, who’s been charged with first-degree manslaughter, is scheduled to be back in court on December 27. Currently, he’s being held without bail.
Latest Posts
- Man arraigned for throwing partial pipe bomb and rocks at residences, faces felony charges
- Former NFTA driver sentenced for workers’ compensation fraud
- Manslaughter charge pressed after man dies at ECMC
- TikTok ban on government phones included in federal funding bill
- This Santa’s wish list includes a kidney transplant
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.