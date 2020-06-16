Many Catholics say the church needs to be at the forefront of the push for racial justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Several priests and parishioners gathered in Buffalo today praying for racial justice.

This comes after weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd have sparked a national call for change.

With a song in their heart and signs in their hands, dozens of the faithful across Western New York stood in front of the Catholic Center in Buffalo to pray and advocate for racial justice.

But many Catholics say the advocacy for justice must go beyond the signs and singing.

Cathy Wilde attended the special prayer with a sign that read “racism is deadly.”

Wilde is a member of Nativity of Mary Parish in Clarence.

She says the Catholic Church has a major role to play in the fight for racial equality and justice.

Wilde says that’s her prayer is that people will not just speak out, but speak up.