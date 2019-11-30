Many spend their Black Friday shopping for Christmas trees

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Many Christmas tree lots were buzzing today as people try to pick out the perfect tree.

Tree sales were up last year due to millenials getting in on the real tree trend.

Black Friday is a big day for shopping for a Christmas tree.

“It’s been a tradition for years because my birthday is the first week in December so we always get the tree before my birthday,” said Sue Bateau.

Phil and Sue Bateau describe themselves as Christmas people. That’s why they couldn’t wait to pick out the perfect tree.

“Always ask for a fresh cut too, that saves the tree a few more days,” Phil says.

Crowds flocked to Christmas tree lots the day after Thanksgiving. The most popular tree being the Frasier Fir.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the group have seen an increase in real trees being sold.

Lynn Birkman is the store manager at the Northtown Garden Center in the Town of Tonawanda.

She says she’s many people are now buying more than one tree, a trend she’s noticed in the last few years.

“We actually were busy right off the bat at 9 a.m. we opened up. We had people waiting in line for wreaths and poinsettias. We actually do have a lot of people that will get the larger main tree for a focal point and then they’ll have a smaller tree sometimes often for children or just for another room in the house,” Birkman added.

In fact, she says some people have three or four trees in their homes, each with a different theme.

And with Thanksgiving being later this year, Birkman says it’s sure to be a holiday rush.

“It’s a short Christmas season this year with Thanksgiving so late so you really only have three weeks now till Christmas. So it’ll be a very busy Christmas season this year,” Birkman said.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, real tree sales were up 20%t in 2018 while fake tree sales were up 12% compared to 2017.

Birkman says despite the late start, she doesn’t believe that’ll hurt their sales of real trees this year.