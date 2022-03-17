BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Buffalo officials expect nearly 20,000 people have come to the Queen City for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The streets around KeyBank center were full earlier with fans ready to cheer on their team.

Basketball fans took over KeyBank Center for the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“We had a lovely family from South Dakota who flew in yesterday and were touring Buffalo now they’re here because their teams playing and we had a bunch of people from Iowa. People from all over, lots of St. Bonaventure people too. And Syracuse, lots of Syracuse fans,” said one volunteer.

“I’m a diehard Arkansas basketball fan with coach muss and the team so I did my homework ahead of time. I booked a trip, flights and hotels, for every single city and Buffalo was one of them and waited to see where we were announced to and canceled everything else so I’m here,” an attendee added.

Many say they were excited to take in what Buffalo has to offer. Even if that meant different weather than they were prepared for.

“I thought there’d be a little bit of snow,” one person said. “It’s been beautiful here. We’re used to the cold weather. We’ve got Winter there too but today is a fantastic day, it’s absolutely beautiful,” another added.

And Western New Yorkers say they were just happy to showcase their hometown.

“This is great. Are you kidding me, in my backyard? In this weather? You can’t beat that.”

First-round games continue tonight with the second round set for Saturday.

This tournament is expected to bring in $7.5 million into the area.