BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Marine Drive Apartments will be coming down and replaced with new, affordable housing.

Gillian Brown, Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Executive Director, said the process began a year ago when they asked tenants for ways on how to improve living in the towers.

After meeting with developers and inspectors, Brown told News 4 that rehabbing the current towers isn’t worth the money.

“When Marine Drive was built in 1951, it was the only thing on the waterfront,” said Brown. “In the last 50 or so years, its become the worst thing on the waterfront. It does not fit.”

The development currently consists of seven towers with 616 units.

Brown said that the new development will consist of a mix of townhomes, three-story buildings, five-story buildings, and maybe one tower instead of multiple high-rise towers.

The new development is estimated to cost $400 million and expected to take eight to 10 years.

According to Brown, the new developments will preserve all 600-plus units of affordable housing.