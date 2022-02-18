Mark Mortenson takes over as president and CEO of Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new person in charge of the Botanical Gardens.

Mark Mortenson was named the president and CEO of the famous and colorful attraction. He’s replacing David Swarts, who’s retiring after leading the Botanical Gardens for 12 years. Mortenson joined News 4 Friday to speak about his new role and his love of plants.

Mortenson said a big expansion is being talked about right now but he couldn’t release any details because it’s still in the works. The full interview can be seen above.