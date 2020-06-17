Mark Ruffalo donates to PUSH Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Actor Mark Ruffalo is making a donation to a local organization here in the Queen City.

Recently, the “Avengers” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The show host has been making donations to organizations chosen by his guests. Ruffalo’s choice was PUSH Buffalo.

Honored to share my platform w/Black women-led orgs w/solutions from community safety to climate resiliency & grateful to @JimmyKimmel for giving some shine to @PushBuffalo alongside some $ from The Solutions Project/@100isNOW



To donate➡️ https://t.co/wCRLGgPOis #DontPUSHBuffalo pic.twitter.com/oXv48bGnl8 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 17, 2020



It’s not clear how much money was donated.

Ruffalo says his organization “The Solutions Project” teamed up with PUSH Buffalo to focus on clean, renewable energy.

He said that Buffalo is “One of the most exciting cities in the United States right now for their resilience.”

Here’s a clip of Ruffalo’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”