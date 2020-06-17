Mark Ruffalo donates to PUSH Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Actor Mark Ruffalo is making a donation to a local organization here in the Queen City.
Recently, the “Avengers” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The show host has been making donations to organizations chosen by his guests. Ruffalo’s choice was PUSH Buffalo.
It’s not clear how much money was donated.
Ruffalo says his organization “The Solutions Project” teamed up with PUSH Buffalo to focus on clean, renewable energy.
He said that Buffalo is “One of the most exciting cities in the United States right now for their resilience.”
Here’s a clip of Ruffalo’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”