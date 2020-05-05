Mary Wilson to receive UB’s Chancellor Medal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–University at Buffalo announced Tuesday morning Mary Wilson, wife of late Bills owner Ralph Wilson, will receive the Chancellor Charles P. Norton Medal.

The medal is presented annually to someone who has performed a great thing, which is identified with Buffalo, UB says.

Jeremy Jacobs, chair of the UB Council, says Wilson richly deserves the honor for her longstanding commitment to the region.

“In her leadership of the Wilson Foundation, Mary is making an enduring and unprecedented impact on Buffalo and all of Western New York, which will be felt for many generations to come. Her dedication and work align perfectly with the spirit of the Norton Medal,” Jacobs said.

According to the university, Wilson spent many years developing her Western New York Girls in Sports program, which biannually brings more than 200 nine to twelve-year-old girls together to take part in various sports taught by young athletes from local universities and sports clubs.

Wilson also supports organizations benefiting communities such as Hospice of Western New York, Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Girl Scouts of Western New York, and more.

