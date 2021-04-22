Maserati crash driver accused of killing two arraigned for driving without a license in separate case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of killing Anthony Twentyfive and Kristin LaBruno in an early morning crash on October 27, 2019, was arraigned in front of a Buffalo City Court Judge for driving without a license in a separate incident.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, 35-year-old Antonio Brown of Buffalo allegedly drove without a license in a vehicle with tinted windows on Main Street in the Queen City at 2:20 p.m. last November. Following a stop by an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy Brown was issued an appearance ticket.

The DA’s office tells News 4 Brown had his driver’s license revoked last August at his arraignment for the Maserati crash on Seneca Street.

Assistant District Attorneys Christopher McCarthy and Ashley Morgan appeared before State Supreme Court Justice Caroline Wojtaszek in March, requesting Brown bail be revoked in the pending crash case, arguing that he violated a court order by driving without a license after the court revoked it.

Brown remains released on the $50,000 bail he posted after his arraignment in the indicted felony case. Flynn’s office tells us there is no return court date set for that case at this time.

He is due back in city court on June 22 at 9:30 a.m. for further proceedings. Flynn says Brown was released on his own recognizance in the driving without a license matter as the charges are non-qualifying for bail.

Brown faces up to a year in jail if convicted on the aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and an equipment violation.