Maserati driver in fatal crash in south Buffalo charged

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter following a fatal crash in south Buffalo.

This past October, prosecutors say Antonio D. Brown was driving a Maserati that crashed into a Toyota on Seneca St. in the early morning hours.

Anthony Twentyfive, III and Kristin LaBruno were killed as a result of the crash.

Brown faces up to 25 years in prison if he’s convicted of the crimes he’s charged with.

His driver’s license has been taken away, and he’s been placed in custody on $50,000 bail.

