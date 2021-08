BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — SUNY Buffalo State College announced, it’s imposing a face mask requirement for the campus, including students, faculty, staff and visitors, starting this Monday, August 9.

It covers all indoor settings except personal offices and residence hall rooms, as well as dining areas while eating.

It also includes outdoor settings with groups of at least 200 people.

This is for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.