Mayor Brown addresses reports of group’s interest in pro soccer in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday afternoon, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown addressed reports that an ownership group may be interested in bringing a United Soccer League club to the city.

Brown says he has been in communication with the group.

When News 4’s Chris Horvatits asked if the city was agreeable to some public financing for a potential 10,000-seat soccer stadium, Brown replied “I think the first step is locating a suitable location. So, we’re going to work very aggressively with this ownership group, with this investment group, in trying to find the proper location for a stadium facility.”