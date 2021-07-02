Mayor Brown addresses violent crime and bail reform in the Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Violent crime in the City of Buffalo is spiking and many in law enforcement are raising concerns about bail reform.

Mayor Byron Brown spoke about the uptick saying he has heard those concerns from law enforcement.

Officers argue that people who have been arrested for such crimes have repeatedly been released from jail or prison under bail reform.

Brown says outreach, increased police presence, and other strategies are put in place to target violent crime.

“We also do shoot review, where we work with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to analyze very shooting – non fatal ad fatal – that occurs in the City of Buffalo to determine what the causes of those shootings are,” Brown said.