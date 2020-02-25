Mayor Brown and Tops teaming to host reusable shopping bag giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown and Tops will host a reusable bag giveaway as the new legislation banning the use of plastic bags takes effect on March 1.

It will be on March 5 from 4-6 p.m. at the Tops at 1275 Jefferson Ave. and 345 Amherst St.

Tops will provide free reusable bags for shoppers on that day and educate customers on the environmental impact of the new plastic bag legislation, the company says.

“At Tops, social responsibility and sustainability have always been at the core of the company’s mission, said Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops.

Mayor Brown says he wants to help residents recycle right and know better recycling is an important step.

“The City of Buffalo is pleased to partner with Tops Friendly Markets in educating City residents on ways to reduce their reliance on plastic bags as new law comes into effect,” added Brown.