Mayor Brown and West Herr team up for turkey giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown teamed up with West Herr to host a turkey giveaway outside of City Hall Saturday morning,

Nearly 600 turkeys went to families in need. They also got all the sides like cranberry sauce, yams and rolls.

Mayor Brown said this tradition is to ensure all families are able to have a great Thanksgiving.

"Unfortunately, this year as we're dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic the need is even greater in our community than ever before," Mayor Brown said.

Brown said the City of Good Neighbors continues to prove its compassion and generosity.