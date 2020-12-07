Mayor Brown announces dismissal of some school zone fines due to issues with vendor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has released a statement on the delay of school zone safety program citations by vendor Sensys Gatso.

Brown says fines for anyone who received a citation postmarked more than 14 business days past the date of the citation issuance will be dismissed. Those who already paid their fine will get a refund.

“My administration has spoken with the vendor at their highest level to express our disappointment and is committed to holding Sensys Gatso accountable for this situation while ensuring that an error like this does not occur again,” Brown said.

Read his full statement below:

“The City of Buffalo is aware that our School Zone Safety program vendor, Sensys Gatso, experienced a delay in the mailing of thousands of citations due to a combination of severe weather, pandemic related delays, and difficulties the United States Postal Service has experienced. As a result of these circumstances, individuals who received a citation that is postmarked more than 14 business days past the date of citation issuance will have their fines dismissed while those who have already paid their fine will receive a complete refund. My Administration has spoken with the vendor at their highest level to express our disappointment and is committed to holding Sensys Gatso accountable for this situation while ensuring that an error like this does not occur again. I am committed to administering this program efficiently for the protection of our students, teachers, school staff, and pedestrians whose safety remains our top priority. If people have any questions or concerns regarding a citation they have received they should call 311.” Mayor Byron Brown