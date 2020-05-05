Mayor Brown announces new Buffalo-centric video series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown provided a number of updates about the city Tuesday afternoon.

To start things off, Brown revealed the debut of a new video series called “City of Buffalo Behind the Scenes Uncut Videos.” The videos, which will be posted on Brown’s Facebook page on Tuesdays and Saturdays, are shot by city employees on their cell phones.

The goal is to provide residents with information and tips about various city services. Here is the first video, which was posted on May 5:

The video features Office of New Americans Director Jessica Lazarin discussing the importance of filling out the 2020 Census questionnaire.

“These videos are yet another resource for residents interested in learning a little bit more about our community and how to play a role in improving our neighborhoods,” Brown says. “I thank members of my Administration for participating in this innovative way to keep residents plugged in on the inner workings of City Hall as we run government remotely.”

Brown says future videos will discuss topics like keeping water clean, proper recycling tote placement and how to make a face covering.

In addition to the video series announcement, Brown asked city residents to support the Police Athletic League of Buffalo through a special ‘Giving Tuesday’ happening on May 5.

Donations will be invested in services, supplies and food for children in some of Buffalo’s most impoverished neighborhoods.

To help families in need, free groceries will be given out at the Belle Center (104 Maryland St.) this Friday. The distribution goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another point Brown highlighted in his update was that Tuesday is also National Teacher Appreciation Day (and Teacher Appreciation Week). Because of it, City Hall will be lit up in red, white and blue during the night.

Students have a shot at winning a $20 Amazon gift card by showing appreciation for their teachers on Instagram with the hashtag #BuffaloPAUSE. Participants must be between 13 and 18. Winners will be notified via direct message.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.