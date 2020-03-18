Mayor Brown announces updates to Buffalo’s response to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says all major telecommunication companies pledged to the federal government they will not disconnect service for the next 60 days due to lack of payment.

Companies include Spectrum, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile.

The garbage and recycling collection in the city will continue on its regular schedule.

In this afternoon’s press conference, Mayor Brown says the fire department is training Buffalo Police to further protect themselves from infection.

Traffic officers, resource officers, and members of the Neighborhood Engagement Team are assisting Buffalo Public Schools in its effort to provide meals.

Hot meals and breakfast for students 18 or younger are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Officials say you must bring a bag to carry out meals.

To meet the lunch needs of downtown workers, food trucks will be in Niagara Square weekdays starting at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Brown also says pay for all essential and non-essential city workers will be direct deposited or sent by mail as it normally is.

Those looking for employment or other forms of assistance due to the outbreak can make an appointment with an employment counselor at the Buffalo Employment and Training Center by calling 856-JOBS.

Below is a list of essential COVID-19 numbers the city is providing: