Mayor Brown asking city lawmakers to extend rule protecting thousands of Buffalo residents from eviction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is asking city lawmakers to extend a rule that protects thousands of city residents from eviction.

The rule provides an exemption for seniors, people with disabilities, or people who have a limited income from being evicted or foreclosed upon.

The Mayor requested the exemption to continue through 2021.

He and Councilmember Ulysees Wingo say this will give more time for eligible Buffalo residents to apply for protection under the rule.

They say it covers about 7,000 households in the Queen City.