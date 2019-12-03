Mayor Brown: Buffalo will always welcome refugees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Buffalo will participate in the U.S. Refugee Admission Program, as affirmed by Mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday.

City officials say the letter sent to the U.S. Department of State reiterates the city’s intention to continue welcoming individuals and families forced to leave their home countries.

The letter’s in agreement with President Trump’s Executive Order 13888.

He spoke of his support to local resettlement agencies and continuing to maintain Buffalo as a welcoming city.

He says the letter of consent was sent on behalf of Buffalo to assure local resettlement agencies and refugee communities continue resettlement work.

“As a strong proponent of refugee resettlement in Buffalo, and a strong supporter of the four resettlement agencies which assist local refugees, I felt it was important to follow the terms of the September Executive Order as it currently stands to protect all those involved in our successful resettlement efforts,” Mayor Brown said.