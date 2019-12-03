1  of  2
Breaking
Key suspects already in custody in burned bodies case Sources: Bishop Richard Malone will take early retirement this week from the Buffalo Diocese
1  of  2
Live Now
Governor Cuomo makes announcement at Northland Workforce Training Center News 4 at 4

Mayor Brown: Buffalo will always welcome refugees

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Buffalo will participate in the U.S. Refugee Admission Program, as affirmed by Mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday.

City officials say the letter sent to the U.S. Department of State reiterates the city’s intention to continue welcoming individuals and families forced to leave their home countries.

The letter’s in agreement with President Trump’s Executive Order 13888.

He spoke of his support to local resettlement agencies and continuing to maintain Buffalo as a welcoming city.

He says the letter of consent was sent on behalf of Buffalo to assure local resettlement agencies and refugee communities continue resettlement work.

“As a strong proponent of refugee resettlement in Buffalo, and a strong supporter of the four resettlement agencies which assist local refugees, I felt it was important to follow the terms of the September Executive Order as it currently stands to protect all those involved in our successful resettlement efforts,” Mayor Brown said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss