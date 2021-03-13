Mayor Brown calling for “thorough and complete investigation” into Cuomo allegations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown spoke publicly about the sexual harassment allegations surrounding Governor Cuomo on Saturday.

“Well, I’ve already said that any allegation of sexual harassment must be taken seriously,” Mayor Brown said. “I am calling for a thorough and complete investigation and that’s what the attorney general is doing.”

Brown added that he thinks Attorney General Letitia James will do an incredibly thorough job. He also said it’s important for the attorney general to conduct the investigation.

“The attorney general has promised a very swift, thorough, and speedy investigation, and I think that should occur.”